(Bloomberg) -- Orpea SA’s debt owners are offering to sell at big discounts as the embattled French nursing-home operator moves closer to a debt restructuring.

Holders of unsecured bonds and Schuldschein have proposed sales in the range of 70% to 80% of face value, according to people familiar with the matter. Two traders said Orpea’s 2025 and 2028 bonds changed hands at roughly a 70% discount.

The company’s loans, which are secured, were quoted at about a 30% discount, said the people, who asked not to be identified while discussing market pricing.

Orpea is struggling with a €9.5 billion ($9.5 billion) debt burden in the wake of a scandal over the mistreatment of elderly residents and allegations of financial misconduct. The company has said it may need to convert €4.3 billion of debt into equity as part of any restructuring.

While Orpea bond prices are easily available, the secondary market data for the Schuldschein debt and loans haven’t been widely reported. Schuldschein is a kind of hybrid debt that’s popular with big European companies and has qualities similar to loans and bonds.

Orpea 2025 bonds traded at 28 cents on the euro, down from about 67 cents a month ago. The stock has lost about 90% of its value this year. The company’s stock plunged by 17% on Friday, taking its share price to its lowest ever.

A representative for Orpea did not reply to a request for comment.

Here’s a breakdown of the company’s finances:

