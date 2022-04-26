(Bloomberg) -- Orpea SA, the embattled nursing-home operator, released findings from a report that point to chronic under-staffing and mishandling of public funds as the French company faces allegations that it mistreated elderly people.

Consulting firms released a preliminary outcome from their review, showing that at least some of the allegations made in a critical book called “The Gravediggers” are true.

The report by firms Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal highlights Orpea’s financial relations with certain suppliers, its statements on the use of funds to local authorities and compliance when awarding fixed-term employment contracts.

A failure in the design of Orpea’s management set-up and budgeting process also exerted “significant pressure” on nursing homes and led to chronic understaffing, Orpea said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The findings have not confirmed the existence of an organized plan to understaff facilities to maximize profits or a “systemic issue” regarding the rationing of food and incontinence products, the company said.

Orpea has been under pressure since the scandal erupted in January when the book described the company as having set up a system that put profits ahead of welfare of its residents.

Orpea initially called the allegations false, outrageous and prejudicial. It later ousted its chief executive officer and hired the two firms to carry out an independent study.

Orpea shares have lost about 60% since of their value since the book excerpts were first made public on Jan. 24. The stock fell as much as 3.9% in Paris trading.

The revelations caused an uproar in France in the run-up to presidential elections, with the government coming under fire for its lack of adequate nursing-home controls.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.