(Bloomberg) -- French prosecutors opened a probe into allegations of mistreatment of elderly people at Orpea SA’s nursing homes, daily newspaper Le Parisien reported Sunday.

The probe relates to involuntary manslaughter, injuries, failure to assist a person in danger, and endangerment of others, the newspaper said, without saying how it obtained the information. The investigation, opened in November by the prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, follows an April 2022 government report on the allegations, as well as 53 complaints by individuals, according to the paper.

The prosecutor’s office and Orpea didn’t return requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

Orpea was thrust into the spotlight after the publication of a book alleging abuse in its nursing homes in January 2022. The firm, whose former top executives were jailed for alleged fraud last year, enforced a restructuring plan that saw a group of investors led by France’s Caisse des Depots et Consignations get a majority stake last month.

