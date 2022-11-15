(Bloomberg) -- Embattled French care-home operator Orpea SA is looking to raise as much as €2.1 billion ($2.2 billion) in fresh funds as part of a broader effort to emerge from a scandal over residents’ welfare amid rising costs.

The company is in talks to raise €600 million of new debt secured against real estate assets to see through an expected liquidity shortfall at the beginning of next year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Orpea also plans a capital increase of at least €1.3 billion and to cut most of its unsecured debt, it said.

Shares were down 2.8% at 12:25 p.m. in Paris after climbing as much as 6.1%.

The company is looking to restructure after receiving court approval in October to negotiate with creditors in an “open amicable conciliation procedure”. Surging energy costs are worsening Orpea’s fallout from a book called “The Gravediggers” that singled out the company’s top managers for putting profits ahead of elderly patients’ welfare, rationing items like food and diapers, as well as for financial misconduct.

Financial reporting and management practices at Orpea were “dysfunctional” and “amateurish” for a company of that size, Chief Executive Officer Laurent Guillot said on Tuesday in a conference call with reporters.

No Structure

“Orpea grew a lot, very fast, without a structure that supported and growth and today we are paying the price,” Guillot said.

The company had expanded into several geographies by buying real estate funded with debt without making a complete inventory of the assets, while revenue didn’t grow at a similar pace, he said.

The care-home operator is looking to convert into equity €3.8 billion of unsecured debt, of which about half are Schuldschein notes, a type of syndicated debt sold under German law similar to loans. Holders of those instruments were looking to sell their exposure at a discount of as much as 85% last week, Bloomberg reported earlier.

A group of creditors holding more than €1 billion of unsecured debt between convertible debt, unsecured bonds and some Schuldschein notes, are working with law firms Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Evershed Sutherland and financial advisers at PJT Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Turnaround Plan

The company already got €1.7 billion of secured debt from banks in May as part of a financial plan that included selling property. Asset disposals, however, have been hampered by worsening conditions on the real estate market, the company said in October.

Orpea also presented on Tuesday a turnaround plan to boost revenues to €6.1 billion in 2025 from €4.7 billion this year.

The company is seeking to exit China “as soon as possible” and may withdraw from some countries in Latin America and Eastern Europe, the CEO said. Orpea also will be reviewing its presence in other countries in Europe, he said, without elaborating further. It is also increasing its staff to fix some of the problems it’s been facing like high turnover, abstenteeism and frequency rate of accidents involving its employees.

Orpea shares wiped out about 90% of their value this year, reducing the company’s market value to little more than €500 million. It’s the worst-performing stock in France’s SBF120 Index this year.

