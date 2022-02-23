(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand central bank Governor Adrian Orr has defended the bank’s pandemic response after politicians suggested it provided too much stimulus, leading to surging house prices and inflation.

Opposition members of parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee on Thursday asked Orr whether the Reserve Bank had gone too far with its quantitative easing program and misjudged brewing inflation pressures, given prices are now rising at the fastest pace in more than 30 years. Orr said the stimulus provided over the past two years was both necessary and highly effective.

“You have to remember the alternatives,” he said. “We were staring at a global economy that had largely come to a halt, a significant concern of deflation” and “real concern for high and extremely persistent unemployment. Our actions, including the actions of our fiscal authorities, have avoided that heinous situation.”

David Seymour, leader of the libertarian ACT Party, responded: “With the greatest of respect governor, you seem to present the options as a total economic implosion or runaway CPI and house-price inflation. My question is do you think you could have balanced it better to get in the middle somewhere?”

“I’ve very comfortable with where we are,” Orr said. “I will say we will always try to keep learning.”

Like most of its peers, the RBNZ slashed rates to a record low at the outset of the pandemic and embarked on a bond-purchase program to shield the economy. Today it is no longer meeting either its price stability or employment mandates. Inflation is projected to surge to 6.6% this quarter, more than three times the RBNZ’s 2% goal, and unemployment is at a record low amid a labor shortage, raising the risk of a wage-price spiral.

Orr and his fellow policy makers are now in the process of removing stimulus, delivering a third straight rate increase yesterday and projecting a more aggressive tightening cycle to get inflation back to target.

“On the current level of inflation, without doubt it is too high,” Orr told the parliamentary committee. However, the RBNZ has been one of the fastest-moving central banks globally to react to rising inflation pressures, he said.

“We were the first bank to halt the quantitative easing process and then we became one of the first banks to start to raise interest rates,” Orr said. “It’s only now that most other central banks around the world are starting to move in our direction.”

Orr said RBNZ policy makers felt relief rather than regret at the current state of the economy.

“We’re now back in business as usual,” he said. “I’d like to think we are in a very good position here in New Zealand.”

