Nov 12, 2020
Orr’s Big ‘If,’ Powell Recovery Alert, Trump China Ban: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr said a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland is a reminder of the uncertainties around the economic outlook
- Three of the world’s top central bankers warned Thursday that the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine isn’t enough to put an end to the economic challenges created by the pandemic
- Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms determined to be owned or controlled by the military
- Congressional Republicans are slowly and incrementally moving past refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the presidential election
- Alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity in a number of major advanced economies dropped sharply in the first weeks of November, says Björn van Roye
- Japan’s sharp economic rebound in the last quarter likely recovered only around half the growth lost during the pandemic
- India’s main holiday season -- culminating with Diwali, the festival of lights -- appears to be giving a much needed boost to demand
- Who’s No. 1? Bloomberg Economics’s guide to the world in 2050
- The Trump administration is stepping back from negotiations on a new stimulus package and leaving it to the Senate majority leader
- Policy makers from the largest economies are set to meet Friday to iron out the details of a plan for debt relief to the poorest countries
- Joe Biden will need to repair a global economic order damaged by Donald Trump, write Shawn Donnan and Jenny Leonard
- Just eight months after they swung into action to avert a crippling depression and credit crunch, central banks are in the uncomfortable position of relying on governments to power fragile rebounds
- Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin look at the lost opportunities for Asia’s lockdown generation in their weekly Podcast
- After Donald Trump’s election in late 2016, the then-president-elect took an unprecedented phone call from Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-Wen, shattering decades of diplomatic protocol
