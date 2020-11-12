(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr said a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland is a reminder of the uncertainties around the economic outlook

Three of the world’s top central bankers warned Thursday that the prospect of a Covid-19 vaccine isn’t enough to put an end to the economic challenges created by the pandemic

Donald Trump signed an order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms determined to be owned or controlled by the military

Congressional Republicans are slowly and incrementally moving past refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the presidential election

Alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity in a number of major advanced economies dropped sharply in the first weeks of November, says Björn van Roye

Japan’s sharp economic rebound in the last quarter likely recovered only around half the growth lost during the pandemic

India’s main holiday season -- culminating with Diwali, the festival of lights -- appears to be giving a much needed boost to demand

The Trump administration is stepping back from negotiations on a new stimulus package and leaving it to the Senate majority leader

Policy makers from the largest economies are set to meet Friday to iron out the details of a plan for debt relief to the poorest countries

Joe Biden will need to repair a global economic order damaged by Donald Trump, write Shawn Donnan and Jenny Leonard

Just eight months after they swung into action to avert a crippling depression and credit crunch, central banks are in the uncomfortable position of relying on governments to power fragile rebounds

After Donald Trump’s election in late 2016, the then-president-elect took an unprecedented phone call from Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-Wen, shattering decades of diplomatic protocol

