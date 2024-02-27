(Bloomberg) -- Danish energy giant Orsted A/S has full confidence that Chief Executive Officer Mads Nipper is the right person to lead the firm through a turnaround after major losses in its US business and the dismissal of two top executives.

That’s the message from board member Andy Brown, who was recently nominated to take the deputy chair role at Orsted. The company on Tuesday named a new chief financial officer and a new chief operating officer. When asked whether Nipper is still the best person to serve as CEO — and if he will hold the job in a year’s time — Brown said “absolutely.”

“Mads has steadied the ship. He’s done a great job,” Brown said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Energy Week conference in London. “He’s taken a very strong and measured, but quite impactful, approach to the transition Orsted is going through.”

Soaring costs and supply chain bottlenecks led Orsted last year to cancel two offshore wind farms it had planned to build off the coast of the US. It was a humbling effort for the Danish company, which built the world’s first offshore wind farm in Denmark and has been a leader in developing the industry from a niche to one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity.

To turn things around, Nipper revealed a plan earlier this month to suspend the company’s dividend, trim its goal to build new power capacity this decade and eliminate hundreds of jobs at the company. That effort proved to the board that Nipper should stay on and led them to decline his offer to resign last year, Brown said.

“When any company goes through a crisis, the CEO will ask if you still have confidence,” Brown said. “Clearly if he’d done nothing about the current exposure at Orsted had, we’d have a different discussion.”

Brown joined the board of the Danish renewable power company last year after most recently serving as CEO of Portuguese oil company Galp Energia SGPS SA and before that worked for almost two decades at Shell Plc. That experience in oil and gas is vital to guide one of the world’s biggest green power companies through a difficult transition period, he said.

“There’s a discipline around execution that oil and gas can bring in to the renewables business,” Brown said.

