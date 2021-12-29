(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S, the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind parks, has agreed to sell a stake in a farm off the coast of Taiwan in a deal worth about 75 billion Taiwan dollars ($2.7 billion).

The agreement hands Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Cathay PE, a Taiwanese private equity fund, 50% of Orsted’s 605 megawatt Greater Changhua 1 Offshore Wind Farm, the Danish company said in a statement late on Monday.

Martin Neubert, chief executive officer of Orsted Offshore, said the transaction shows that institutional investors are “playing an important role in the transition to renewable energy and low-emission economies.” The farm is part of a 900 megawatt wind park that Orsted expects to have finished building in 2022.

Jeff Chang, the chairman of Cathay PE, said the agreement “represents an important milestone in Taiwan’s energy transition toward a low-carbon future.”

The purchase will be funded through a combination of equity and senior long-term debt facilities from 15 international and Taiwanese banks and two Taiwanese life insurance companies as well as five export credit agencies providing lending and guarantees.

The deal won’t affect Orsted’s 2020 financial outlook, and the buyers are expected to make payments in 2021 and 2022. Orsted’s divestment is subject to regulatory approval from the Taiwanese authorities, it said.

