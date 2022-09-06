(Bloomberg) -- Orsted AS has turned to Europe’s bond market for funding as it plans a big expansion of its offshore wind farms in the UK.

The Danish company is marketing at least 500 million pounds ($578 million) across two notes maturing in 12 and 20 years, alongside euro-denominated bonds due in 2031, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The offering is the company’s second visit to the region’s debt market, and the first in sterling, this year.

Orsted operates 13 offshore wind farms in the UK, including Hornsea 2 in the North Sea, which is the world’s largest installed wind farm at sea and helps power over 1.4 million homes. The company has a sister project, Hornsea 3, in the works, which it said in July would produce enough electricity to power 3.2 million UK homes. That farm is expected to be operational by 2027, while Orsted is also awaiting a planning decision on another project in the same area.

The need for alternative sources of energy is pressing, with Europe navigating an escalating supply crisis and governments racing to provide support after Russia shut off a key gas link to the continent. In the UK, incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss is finalizing plans for a £40 billion package to lower energy bills for businesses amid fears that many will go bankrupt when energy bills soar in winter.

Orsted allocates the proceeds from its green bonds to fund projects that include both onshore and offshore wind, alongside solar panels, according to its framework. The offering comes amid an uptick in sales in the region’s bond market, with 15 companies including Enel SpA and Henkel AG & Co KGaA selling new bonds today.

Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nordea Bank Abp are working on the Orsted deal, the person familiar said. A spokesperson for the company wasn’t immediately available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

