(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S’s e-methanol plant is Sweden is among the first two projects receiving €240 million ($262 million) from the European Union’s Catalyst partnership with Bill Gates.

The allocation — a mix of grants, equity and debt — will be used to fund the Danish company’s FlagshipOne facility that will provide green fuel for the shipping industry, according to a joint statement from the European Investment Bank, European Commission and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy. The plant is set to be Europe’s largest integrated e-methanol production facility, with a capacity to produce about 55,000 tons of the clean fuel per year from 2025.

The investment is a sign of confidence in the Danish firm after a year marred by a $4 billion impairment related to abandoned wind projects in the US and its worst quarterly loss since at least 2015. It also supports the European Union’s 2030 climate targets.

The second project receiving funding is Energy Dome’s Ottana CO2 battery project in Sardinia, a technology based on liquid CO2. It will provide energy storage for 10 hours or more.

