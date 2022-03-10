(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc is trying to block the development of part of a giant wind farm off the coast of the U.K., according to Denmark’s Orsted A/S.

Both companies have secured rights to the seabed. Orsted, the world’s largest developer of offshore wind, is seeking to build a project using the ocean floor. BP wants to store carbon dioxide beneath it.

Their dispute shows a conflict between two competing technologies that are key to the U.K.’s plans to eliminate carbon emissions this decade: offshore wind and capturing emissions from industry.

BP is trying to “force exclusion” so that Orsted can’t install wind turbines in an area where the two projects overlap, according to a document from the Danish company published Thursday by the U.K. government’s Planning Inspectorate.

The wind project in question is known as Hornsea Project Four, which is set to have about 2.6 gigawatts of capacity when its constructed, potentially later this decade. BP is working on one of two major carbon capture projects that the U.K. government is funding to trap emissions from industrial installations and store them under the North Sea.

BP’s Position

In its own submission, dated December, BP said the two projects can’t coexist because the carbon capture project needs flexibility to position the wells and related infrastructure, as well as access for helicopters and rigs to safely operate. BP said the seabed area could store 12 times the equivalent carbon dioxide per square kilometer compared to reductions expected from the wind farm.

“We are committed to finding a resolution to this issue and a mutually acceptable outcome through the ongoing commercial discussions,” a spokesperson for BP said.

The overlap between the two projects accounts for about 25% of the wind farm’s area. Losing that much space would reduce the size of the project by as much as 675 megawatts, which could make the project uncompetitive, according to Orsted. The reduction in size could also make the company unable to win a government auction to sell power at fixed prices that can be crucial to an offshore wind farm’s viability, it added.

