(Bloomberg) -- The Osage Nation rejected sweeping new rules proposed last month by the US Department of Interior covering the tribe’s massive mineral estate.

The draft rules would hamper oil and gas production, according to Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, reducing a critical source of income for many of the tribal nation’s shareholders in the Osage Mineral Estate, a nearly 1.5-million-acre collection of oil and gas rights.

The Osage Nation said the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is part of the Department of Interior, should work with the tribe’s minerals council to come up guidelines that would be more favorable for oil and gas production in the county.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced the proposed changes last month, calling them the first substantive revisions since 1974. The agency said the updated provisions would better protect the Osage Mineral Estate, which the US holds in trust on behalf of the Osage Nation.

“It’s going to decrease our income, and we don’t see the benefits in the other areas,” Standing Bear said in a phone interview. He said he’s optimistic the two governments will be able to draft new regulations that will protect the mineral estate without hampering oil and gas production.

The BIA, in a statement, said it had invited the Osage Nation and mineral council to “engage in government-to-government consultation” on the proposal.

The US management of the mineral estate — and Osage individuals’ loss of wealth under the federal government’s watch — was the subject of Bloomberg’s 2022 podcast In Trust.

