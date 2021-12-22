(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Osaka prefecture has found four cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, three of which it can’t trace to overseas travel, NHK reports, citing the local government.

Broadcaster quotes senior local official saying community spread possible given it can’t trace the origins of most of the cases. Japan has only reported a handful of cases of the new variant, mostly in the densely populated Tokyo area. Osaka prefecture is a major business hub in western Japan, home of companies including Sharp Corp. and an area that experienced the early outbreaks of the delta variant earlier in the pandemic.

Stocks erased gains after the NHK report, with the Topix index was down 0.1% at 2:20pm local time.

To view the source of this information click here

Story Link: Osaka Finds 4 Omicron Cases, Origin of 3 Unclear, NHK Reports

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.