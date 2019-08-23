(Bloomberg) -- George Osborne’s candidacy to head up the International Monetary Fund isn’t a priority for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France.

While the U.K. sees the former Chancellor of the Exchequer as a credible candidate for the post, Johnson has already raised the issue with the man whose support he wants the most, U.S. President Donald Trump.

It may come up at their bilateral meeting on Sunday morning, though more pressing issues include the prospects for a future trade deal after Britain has left the European Union, and curbing Iran’s nuclear capacity.

Osborne’s candidacy is a topic that could also arise in bilateral meetings in the French Atlantic resort town with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau. But there’s no sense in seeking the support of the leaders of France, Germany and Italy for Osborne’s candidacy, because the EU has already nominated Kristalina Georgieva, the World Bank’s chief executive, for the role, after a process that the U.K. objected to.

