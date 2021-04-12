Retail businesses are being treated like 'throwaway' companies by the government: Indigo CEO

A study by Ontario's regulatory agency has found that the COVID-19 pandemic impacts retail investors differently, with most simply trying to endure uncertainty.

The Ontario Securities Commission says the study found half of investors had not bought or sold any investments during the pandemic.

It says women and older Canadians were more likely to have not bought any investments, while those who did invest were active in buying and selling investments.

The agency says some investors see the pandemic as an opportunity to participate in the capital markets more.

The online survey conducted by Ipsos surveyed 2,000 Canadians between September and October last year. According to the polling industry's generally accepted standards, online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The commission says the study is part of its ongoing efforts to monitor the impact of the pandemic on investors and markets.