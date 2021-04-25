(Bloomberg) -- “Nomadland” won the Oscar for best picture, delivering a win to Walt Disney Co.’s Searchlight studio, but “The Father” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” also nabbed key prizes.

Here are the winners from Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles:

Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” Sony

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Best Picture

“Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Music (Original Song)

“Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.

Music (Original Score)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Disney

Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios

Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank,” Netflix

Production Design

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, “Mank,” Netflix

Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari,” A24

Visual Effects

“Tenet,” Warner Bros.

Documentary (Feature)

“My Octopus Teacher,” Netflix

Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette,” Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited

Animated Feature Film

“Soul,” Disney

Short Film (Animated)

“If Anything Happens I Love You,” Netflix/Gilbert Films and Oh Good

Short Film (Live action)

“Two Distant Strangers,” Dirty Robber

Sound

“Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios

Directing

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Costume Design

Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix

Makeup and Hairstyling

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix

Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.

International Feature Film

“Another Round,” Zentropa Entertainments

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father,” Sony

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” Focus Features (Universal)

