Oscar Breakdown: ‘Nomadland’ Picks Up Biggest Academy Awards
(Bloomberg) -- “Nomadland” won the Oscar for best picture, delivering a win to Walt Disney Co.’s Searchlight studio, but “The Father” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” also nabbed key prizes.
Here are the winners from Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles:
Actor in a Leading Role
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” Sony
Actress in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
Best Picture
- “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
Music (Original Song)
- “Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.
Music (Original Score)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Disney
Film Editing
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios
Cinematography
- Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank,” Netflix
Production Design
- Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, “Mank,” Netflix
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari,” A24
Visual Effects
- “Tenet,” Warner Bros.
Documentary (Feature)
- “My Octopus Teacher,” Netflix
Documentary (Short Subject)
- “Colette,” Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited
Animated Feature Film
- “Soul,” Disney
Short Film (Animated)
- “If Anything Happens I Love You,” Netflix/Gilbert Films and Oh Good
Short Film (Live action)
- “Two Distant Strangers,” Dirty Robber
Sound
- “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios
Directing
- Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
Costume Design
- Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.
International Feature Film
- “Another Round,” Zentropa Entertainments
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father,” Sony
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” Focus Features (Universal)
