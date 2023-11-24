(Bloomberg) -- Oscar Pistorius was granted parole for the murder of his girlfriend in South Africa a decade ago.

The Paralympic gold medalist shot Reeva Steenkamp in the bathroom of his home in the country’s capital, Pretoria, on Valentine’s Day in 2013, saying he mistook her for an intruder. He was first convicted of culpable homicide and jailed in 2014, but after a series of appeals his sentence was ratified to 13 years and five months.

The parole for Pistorius is effective from Jan. 5, according to the Department of Correctional Services. The decision was taken having assessed his “profile and other material submitted,” it said in a statement Friday. Pistorius will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires.

Pistorius won six Paralympic gold medals and was the first double-amputee runner to compete at the Olympic Games, in London in 2012. He was born without fibula in both legs, which were amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.