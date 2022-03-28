(Bloomberg) -- The complete list of Oscar winners at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Best Picture

“CODA,” Apple

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Walt Disney (Searchlight Pictures)

Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, “King Richard,” Warner Bros.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur, “CODA,” Apple

Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story,” Walt Disney (20th Century Studios)

Directing

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog,” Netflix

Original Song

“No Time to Die,” from “No Time to Die,” Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Documentary Feature

“Summer of Soul,(...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Producers Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein, Walt Disney (Searchlight Pictures)

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA,” Siân Heder, Apple

Original Screenplay

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh, Comcast (Focus Features)

Costume Design

“Cruella,” Jenny Beavan, Walt Disney

International Feature Film

“Drive My Car,” Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Sideshow and Janus Films

Animated Feature Film

“Encanto,” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer, Walt Disney

Visual Effects

“Dune,” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer, Warner Bros.

Cinematography

“Dune,” Greig Fraser, Warner Bros.

Sound

“Dune,” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlet, Warner Bros.

Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, Walt Disney (Searchlight Pictures)

Production Design

“Dune,” Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Warner Bros.

Film Editing

“Dune,” Joe Walker, Warner Bros.

Original Score

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, Warner Bros.

Live Action Short Film

“The Long Goodbye,” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, Left Handed Films

Animated Short Film

“The Windshield Wiper,” Producers Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, Pastel, the Animation Showcase

Documentary Short Subject

“The Queen of Basketball,” Director Ben Proudfoot, Breakwater Studios

