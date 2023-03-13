(Bloomberg) -- About 18.7 million people watched the Oscars Sunday night, a 12% increase from last year’s drama-filled ceremony and the most since 2020.

The numbers were released by Walt Disney Co.’s ABC network, which broadcast the show. Last year’s program, best remembered for actor Will Smith smacking comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, drew 16.7 million viewers.

Sunday’s broadcast was a more subdued affair. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, picking up best picture and six other trophies over some of the highest-grossing pictures in Hollywood history.

The audience for the Oscars, and other awards shows, has been in steady decline for years. Viewership peaked in 1998, when 55.2 million saw the box-office juggernaut Titanic become the big winner.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which runs the awards, has tried to find ways to boost viewers, such as increasing the number of films nominated for best picture to 10 from five, so that more popular movies could be contenders.

The nonprofit generated $137.1 million in revenue last year from Oscar-related activities, about 80% of its total. The academy’s contract to air the event on ABC runs through 2028.

