Canada’s banking regulator kept the domestic stability buffer for the biggest banks unchanged at one per cent of risk-weighted assets in its semi-annual review of the capital requirement, signaling confidence in the nation’s financial system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Canada’s largest banks entered this downturn from a position of strength and both the quantity and quality of their capital remains strong,” the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said Tuesday in a statement. “Fiscal and monetary policy responses have helped to cushion the impact of the pandemic.”

While OSFI typically reviews the buffer -- one of four capital requirements for Canada’s largest banks -- in June and December, it stepped in three months ago as part of government measures to ensure banks continued lending as the economy reeled amid a nationwide lockdown through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement in March saw the domestic stability buffer lowered to one per cent from 2.25 per cent, with the Ottawa-based regulator saying it would not increase the buffer for at least 18 months. OSFI Superintendent Jeremy Rudin said in a BNN Bloomberg TV interview in April that the regulator “stands ready to take further steps” including the release of some or all of what remains of the domestic stability buffer “if need be.”

OSFI said the March release and regulatory policy adjustments are “promoting stability and resilience in the financial system.”

“At the same time, vulnerabilities in the financial system remain elevated and the pace of economic recovery is difficult to predict,” OSFI said today. “The pandemic has added pressure on highly indebted households and businesses while asset imbalances remain elevated.”

Lower global growth also presents the possibility that some external risks could spill over into the Canadian financial system, the regulator said.

Canada’s big banks already surpass the regulatory requirements for guarding against risks to the financial system. In addition to the domestic stability buffer, other capital requirements include a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital level, a capital conservation buffer and a surcharge for the six biggest banks deemed domestically significant.