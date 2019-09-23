{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Osisko shares tumble after it proposes all-shares Barkerville Gold takeover

    The Canadian Press

    Osisko Gold buys Barkerville, but reminds investors 'we're a royalty company'

    MONTREAL - Shares in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. fell by almost 10 per cent Monday after it announced a deal to buy the shares of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. it doesn't already own.

    Osisko, which has a 32.6 per cent stake in Barkerville, says the deal will give it a larger role in advancing and developing Barkerville's Cariboo gold project in British Columbia.

    The Montreal-based mining company also announced it was creating the North Spirit Discovery Group to privatize and surface value in resource development projects.

    Osisko shares slipped to as little as $14.67 from Friday's close of $16.26 after it announced it would issue 0.0357 of a common share of Osisko for each Barkerville share. Barkerville shares rose by as much as 21.7 per cent to 56 cents before drifting lower.

    Osisko says the ratio implies a value of 58 cents per Barkerville share, representing a 44 per cent premium based on both companies' trailing 20-day volume weighted average price, thus valuing Barkerville at $338 million.

    Analyst Andrew Kaip of BMO Capital Markets says the deal is accretive but it increases risk by adding a project developer role for Osisko.