(Bloomberg) -- A man was apprehended after a shooting incident at the Al-Noor Islamic center in Baerum, on the outskirts of Oslo, according to the police.

One person on site has “light injuries,” Oslo police say in a Twitter message. There are no signs that anyone else was involved, the police said.

The suspect is unidentified as of yet, but described as “young and white,” according the police.

