(Bloomberg) -- Oslo has uncovered 12 more cases of the omicron variant after a Christmas party in the Norwegian capital, bringing the total to 13, the city government said in a statement on Friday.

More cases are expected with more than 50 people testing positive to Covid-19 after a Scatec ASA event attended by 120 employees on Nov. 26. Norway on Thursday introduced measures to slow the spread, including working from home and a face mask mandate in shops and public transport.

