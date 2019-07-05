(Bloomberg) -- Osram Licht AG’s supervisory and managing boards accepted a 3.4 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover bid from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP, ending the German lighting company’s relatively brief and at times contentious period as a standalone company.

Bain and Carlyle are offering 35 euros a share, 21% more than the stock’s close on Tuesday, amid reports about the latest offer. The price is still 15% lower than its peak this year in February. They’ve put a minimum acceptance level of 70% on the deal, excluding shares owned by Osram, and the acceptance period will run until early September.

“Bain and Carlyle bring a lot of experience and have a deep knowledge of the industry,” Ingo Bank, Osram’s chief financial officer, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday. “They will help us build the portfolio.”

Bloomberg reported earlier Thursday that Osram’s supervisory board was poised to accept the offer.

After Siemens AG spun off the light bulb-making division in 2013, Osram Chief Executive Officer Olaf Berlien began to refocus on higher technology, sparking a bitter and public dispute over strategy. Bain and Carlyle’s purchase of Osram would add to the $51.6 billion in private equity buyouts of European companies announced this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

String of Warnings

Negotiations to buy Osram have moved slowly since they were first revealed in February. Funding has been a challenge as potential lenders raised concerns about future earnings forecasts for the company after Osram issued a string of profit warnings.

The group suffered from a downturn in the automotive industry, yet there remains growth opportunities in that sector, including with autonomous vehicles and continued digital lighting, Bank said in the interview. Bain and Carlyle will be focused on margin improvement as well as growing the business, he added.

What Bloomberg Opinion Says

“It would require real guts to turn down what Bain and Carlyle are dangling. Osram was already in a weak state when news about the potential bid first emerged in November.”--Bloomberg Opinion columnist Chris Hughes

The German company has struggled since it was spun off from Siemens. Berlien shifted Osram’s focus to high-tech specialized lighting and LED chips, although he’s failed to get a handle on weakening market demand as European car sales drop. He has also tried to branch out into new areas to attract revenue such as through the purchase of horticultural lighting maker Fluence.

Bain and Carlyle support the company’s strategy, and the bid is “attractive to employees as a lot of the labor provisions will stay intact so, yes, we support the offer,” Bank said.

Osram now has the task of getting shareholders on board. Given the board’s acceptance of the offer came just last night, Bank said the company “doesn’t have much feedback” from shareholders yet, but expects the bid to receive “very good support” from investors.

