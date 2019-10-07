(Bloomberg) -- Osram Licht AG is indicated to slump after a 4-billion euro ($4.4 billion) offer by Austrian suitor AMS AG fell short of shareholder support.

Shares in the German lighting maker were called as much as 7.7% lower on Germany’s Tradegate. Analysts had predicted a decline after the latest development in the months-long takeover battle with private equity suitors Bain Capital and Advent International. AMS, a supplier to Apple Inc., was expected to rise 7.1% in Baer premarket trading.

Osram investors had tendered 51.6% of their shares by a deadline last week, falling short of AMS’s 62.5% threshold. The Austrian company is also the target’s biggest holder. AMS has vowed to keep pursuing an acquisition, while Bain and Advent are inspecting the company’s books, Osram said Friday.

Osram emerged as a takeover target last year after warning trade friction and a cooling of the car industry had clouded the outlook for 2019. The former division of Siemens AG gets about half of its revenue from the automotive sector. Subsequent profit warnings further eroded investor confidence, sending shares tumbling until the takeover battle took hold.

--With assistance from Oliver Sachgau.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elisabeth Behrmann in Munich at ebehrmann1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tara Patel at tpatel2@bloomberg.net, Jennifer Ryan, Elisabeth Behrmann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.