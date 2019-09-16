(Bloomberg) -- Osram Licht AG rejected a 3.7 billion euro ($4.1 billion) takeover bid from AMS AG, sticking with its endorsement of a combined offer from Bain Capital and Carlyle Group LP.

Questions about how AMS will finance its proposal and strategic concerns prevented Osram leadership from recommending the offer to shareholders, the company said in a statement after the market closed Friday in Germany.

“The management board and the supervisory board do not share AMS’ intended strategy with regard to some important strategic elements,” Osram said, outlining its decision to shareholders. “Certain issues require further coordination between Osram and AMS.”

Osram has been in the middle of a bidding war since July, when AMS offered 38.50 euros a share to counter a 35 euro bid from the private equity duo. AMS’s proposal was cleared last week by the country’s financial watchdog, allowing offers to remain open until Oct. 1.

Either deal would require approval by 70% of Osram’s shareholders. Bain and Carlyle are considering increasing their offer, currently valued at 3.4 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said in August.

Osram’s board endorsed Bain and Carlyle’s bid in July. It allowed AMS’s offer to proceed without giving it formal approval.

Unions and worker representatives, who make up half of Osram’s supervisory board, have questioned AMS’s planned savings from a deal, saying it would lead to job losses and facility closures in Germany. The labor groups have approached individual investors, including Allianz SE, Osram’s largest shareholder, which had said the Bain-Carlyle offer wasn’t high enough.

IG Metall, the union that represents Osram workers, “strongly opposes” the AMS deal, a spokeswoman said earlier Friday.

