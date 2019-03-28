(Bloomberg) -- Osram Licht AG shares dropped the most in nine months after the German manufacturer lowered its forecast for the year due to weak demand from the car and mobile phone industry.

The company is expecting revenue to fall between 11 percent and 14 percent in the current fiscal year compared with forecasts of as much as 3 percent growth, according to a statement Thursday. The profit margin outlook was also narrowed and cash flow is expected be negative instead of positive.

The shares fell as much as 9.6 percent, the biggest drop since June 28.

The slowdown in demand has led to inventory build ups, especially in China, the company said.

Osram, which makes headlamps for cars and lasers for smartphones and smartwaches, has struggled with slowdowns in both those industries. It’s resulted in multiple profit warnings, starting in Feb. 2018 when the company forecast a slowdown in the headlamps business. Since then, the company lowered its outlook twice, and twice more the CEO warned in interviews of worse-than-expected results.

