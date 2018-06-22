(Bloomberg) -- From horseshoe makers to osteopaths, dance teachers to gas engineers, the European Union has a fresh warning of the perils of Brexit.

In its latest alert about the risks associated with the U.K.’s departure, the EU is telling its nationals in Britain that they should urgently check that their qualifications will be recognized across the rest of bloc, in case they ever want to move.

EU countries currently recognize each other’s professional qualifications automatically so that, for example, an architect from France can train in Italy and find work in Ireland without needing any extra certification. The U.K. will fall out of that system when it leaves the EU.

Regulated professions -- where a qualification is mandatory -- vary from country to country and a database is kept by the EU. In the U.K., as well as jobs such as accountants, social workers and opticians, the list includes farriers (people who make horseshoes), dance teachers, divers, foresters, speech therapists and weather forecasters.

Citizens from the EU’s 27 remaining countries should check whether they need to “obtain, before the withdrawal date, the recognition of those U.K. professional qualifications in an EU 27 member state,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday. The warning would also apply to British people in those professions who want to work in the EU after Brexit.

The “considerable uncertainties, in particular concerning the content of a possible withdrawal agreement” prompted the warning, the Commission said.

As part of the continuing Brexit negotiations, the U.K. and the EU have agreed that the qualification recognition system will continue until the end of the post-Brexit transition period at the end of 2020 as long as there’s an overall Brexit deal.

