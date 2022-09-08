(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co.’s head of diversified financials corporate and investment banking Chris Small has left the lender to establish a family office for Blue Owl Capital Inc. co-founders Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Small will start at the family office -- which has yet to be formally named -- in October, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the appointment hadn’t been made public.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed Small’s departure and said Tom Curran had been appointed to succeed him as head of diversified financials. Small and a Blue Owl spokesman declined to comment.

Ostrover, Blue Owl’s chief executive officer, is also known on Wall Street as the “O” in GSO Capital Partners, which Blackstone Inc. acquired in 2008. Lipschultz, who is co-president of Blue Owl, spent over two decades at KKR & Co. before co-founding Owl Rock Capital Partners with Ostrover and Craig Packer in 2015.

New York-based Blue Owl was formed in May 2021 when Owl Rock and Dyal Capital Partners merged with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company. The alternative-asset manager, which has a market capitalization of roughly $15.9 billion, oversaw about $119 billion as of June 30.

Small joined Wells Fargo in 2010, after roles at American Capital and JMP Securities, his LinkedIn profile shows. Before his foray into finance, he played professional baseball for minor-league affiliates of the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over the years, Wall Street’s elite have increasingly institutionalized how they invest by forming family offices. These include Tony James’s Jefferson River Capital and Leon Black’s Elysium Management.

