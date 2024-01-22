(Bloomberg) -- OTP Bank Nyrt., Hungary’s largest lender, is on track to sell its Romanian unit to Banca Transilvania SA in the first quarter, according to people familiar with the talks.

A deal may be announced soon, two sources said, while a third said the agreement would be announced before the end of the first quarter. The people asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

OTP and Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest lender, have moved closer to a deal after their senior executives met last week, according to the people. Discussions have been ongoing since late last year, when Banca Transilvania emerged as the last remaining bidder in talks to acquire the unit. Budapest-based brokerage Concorde has valued the business at as much as €350 million ($381 million).

Representatives for OTP and Banca Transilvania declined to comment.

OTP, which has grown into one of the biggest banks in central and eastern Europe after a series of acquisitions, decided to sell its Romanian business as part of a strategy to divest units with smaller market share.

It’s the latest banking deal in the making in Romania, which is riding a wave of acquisitions as western European lenders seek to expand in the region to tap relatively faster economic growth in a country that managed to skirt a recession.

In October, UniCredit SpA agreed to buy the local unit of Alpha Bank, along with a stake in the Greek lender. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is also in the process of purchasing Romania’s First Bank from its private equity owner.

