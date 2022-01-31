(Bloomberg) -- Comera Life Sciences Inc. has agreed to go public through a merger with OTR Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company.

The combined company will have an initial equity value of about $258.4 million, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg. It will provide about $107 million in gross cash proceeds, the companies said.

All 12.6 million shares will be issued to Comera stockholders at an implied value of $10 per share, before fees and expenses. The transaction also includes a potential earn-out to Comera shareholders, that includes 3.15 million more shares.

The SPAC is led by investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer, who serves as chairman and chief executive officer. After the transaction closes, the combined company will be led by Jeff Hackman, Comera’s CEO.

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Comera Life is developing new biologic medicines to improve safety and convenience for patients, switching from intravenous to subcutaneous injections.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter, subject to approvals, after which Comera will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange, according to the statement.

Maxim Group LLC served as financial and capital markets advisor to Comera.

