(Bloomberg) -- Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co. bought US supplement maker Bonafide Health LLC for $425 million to bolster its product lineup in the world’s largest market.

The acquisition will add to the existing women’s health and food products of US subsidiary Pharmavite LLC, Otsuka said in a statement Friday. Pharmavite sells vitamins and minerals through brands such as Nature Made.

Otsuka runs healthcare businesses, selling products from pharmaceuticals, health food and drinks to supplements. The health food and supplement business generated around 25% of its revenue in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

