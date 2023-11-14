The cost of an apartment building is still 30% government charges: RioCan's Ed Sonshine

The federal government has committed $1.2 billion to support the construction of seven rental projects in Toronto that would provide the city with 2,644 new rental units.

Ottawa said the funding was made possible though repayable low-interest loans from the federal Rental Construction Financing Initiative.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home,” Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of Finance, said in a press release.

“Our government is taking concrete action to help the citizens of Toronto access the rental housing they need. We will continue to do everything we can to make housing more affordable for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

The Rental Construction Financing Initiative, announced in 2020, provides $25 billion to support the construction of new rental units in Canada, with the goal of bridging the financial gap needed to get these projects off the ground.

The program is expected to facilitate the construction of more than 71,000 new housing units across the country by 2028, the government said.

Here are the seven Toronto projects receiving funding: