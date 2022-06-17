Morgan Stanley Wealth Manager Wins Fight Over Condo Tied to 1MDB
A Morgan Stanley wealth manager can keep a luxury Manhattan penthouse he picked up at a discount after it was seized as part of the 1MDB money-laundering scandal.
Carl Icahn is suing a mortgage payment collector for being too slow to liquidate a struggling Nevada mall, a delay that boosted fee payments to the collector while hurting lenders to the shopping center.
It was one of the most dramatic weeks in the short history of the cryptocurrency market, bookended by the type of announcements investors fear the most from a counterparty: We’re sorry, but we just can’t return your money to you right now.
Two years into the crisis that disrupted global supply chains and as US ports prepare for an earlier peak season, more than half of the truck gates at the busiest hub of Los Angeles are still going unused, its chief said.
Ottawa has launched the first phase of its plan to offer interest-free loans to Canadians planning upgrades that will have a significant impact in reducing their home's environmental footprint.
The program will provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 per household to help finance eligible retrofits.
The first phase is open to eligible homeowners who are applying or have an open application to the Canada Greener Homes Grant.
The second phase will begin in early September.
It will expand the eligibility to homeowners who have already received a grant or requested a post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluation, but still have remaining eligible retrofits they are interested in doing, that have not yet started.
The Canada Greener Homes Loan program is an designed to help up to 175,000 eligible homeowners.