Canada's banking system vulnerabilities 'more elevated' now than at start of the pandemic: OSFI head

OTTAWA - The federal government has named Peter Routledge, chief executive of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corp., as the next head of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Routledge takes over as head of the federal banking regulator effective June 29 for a seven-year term.

He replaces Jeremy Rudin, who announced last December that he would retire from the public service once his term was over.

Routledge has headed CDIC since 2018.

OSFI is an independent federal government agency.

It regulates the banks as well as federally incorporated or registered trust and loan companies, insurance companies, co-operative credit associations, fraternal benefit societies and private pension plans.