(Bloomberg) -- Venture investor Jon Medved said Israel’s vaunted technology startups are withstanding a funding crisis triggered by the war with Hamas as the government and some private backers step in to prop up the industry.

“The startups themselves are really using a lot of grit to be resilient, and that is to make sure they can deliver,” said Medved, the founder and chief executive officer of Jerusalem-based OurCrowd. “There’s been a slogan here: Israel tech delivers no matter what. People are working very hard, and the startup community is weathering that storm well.”

Israel’s markets are rebounding after the shock of the bloody raids from Hamas-ruled Gaza — the worst in Israel’s history — on Oct. 7 and then Israel’s invasion of the territory, Medved said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. Israel’s benchmark stock index is now up 1% from Oct. 5, erasing a plunge of 13%, and the shekel is stronger against the dollar.

The challenge confronting the nation’s startups is more complex. Israel’s call-up of reserves has stripped companies of key personnel, an acute loss for thinly staffed venture-backed employers. Cross-border gunfire in Israel’s south near Gaza and in the north near Lebanon have depopulated some towns. And the investor jitters unleashed by the fighting — along with international criticism for the civilian death toll in Gaza — only added to the strain of a global funding slowdown.

Last year’s fourth quarter was the slowest for tech startup funding in Israel since 2018, according to a report by IVC Data and Insights and LeumiTech. Still, most of the money came from foreign investors, the report found, suggesting underlying strength for those companies.

Medved said OurCrowd assembled $15 million in commitments in two months to help nurture startups, making 18 investments to companies with staff in the military; a location in the troubled north or south; or a role in developing critical defense tech. The government assembled a $100 million pool.

“It turns out that in these crises, it’s a good time to invest,” Medved said. “Prices are down, the companies that are truly resilient and get through this turn out to be very big companies. We saw that in 2000. We saw that in 2008, with companies like Google or Airbnb or Uber — these were all built in times of crisis. We expect that there will be amazing Israeli tech companies coming through this war.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.