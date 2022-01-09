(Bloomberg) -- Jack Truong, who was last week fired as chief executive officer of Australian building-materials makers James Hardie Industries Plc, says he “unequivocally” rejects the company’s assertions that he created a hostile work environment.

Truong, who had been in the job less than three years, was dismissed after multiple employees raised concerns about his “threatening and intimidating behavior,” the company said Jan. 7. After an initial investigation, Truong was given the opportunity to address the issues and change his behavior, but it was clear “sincere change” did not occur, Chairman Mike Hammes said.

In a brief statement Monday, Truong defended his performance, saying under his leadership sales and profit grew substantially, and the share price more than tripled. The stock fell 4% in Sydney trading on Friday after Truong’s dismissal.

“I was blindsided by the termination and unequivocally reject the assertions made by Mr. Hammes and the company,” he said.

