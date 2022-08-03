(Bloomberg) -- Ireland is a “unique and very attractive market,” which has “great prospects,” Bank of Ireland Group Plc’s outgoing CEO said after the lender reported its final set of results under her leadership.

“That increase in interest rates and the growth that we’re seeing in current accounts and the deposits they bring is very positive in terms of our outlook going forward,” Chief Executive Officer Francesca McDonagh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “In the first six months of this year, our current accounts are up 110%.”

Bank of Ireland reported underlying pretax profit for the first half-year that missed the average analyst estimate. The bank expects “modestly higher” net interest income and higher business income in 2022 compared to 2021. Costs are expected to be lower in this year after absorbing inflation, excluding acquisitions and a one-off investment relating to on-boarding customers from KBC Group and Ulster Bank which are exiting the Irish market.

READ: Bank of Ireland Drops as Analysts Flag Profit Miss: Street Wrap

McDonagh is leaving her post in to take over as Credit Suisse Group AG CEO for the EMEA region in October. “It’s been a professional and personal privilege to do this role for the last five years,” she said.

READ: Bank of Ireland CEO McDonagh Leaving for Credit Suisse Job (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.