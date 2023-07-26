We want to do what we did for payments to credentials and online authentication: Interac CEO

Outgoing Interac president and CEO Mark O'Connell is proud of the changes his company has made during his 17 years at as head of the Canadian payments company.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday, O’Connell said when he first arrived at Interac, Canadians were completing about six million e-transfers annually and now that number is around a billion.

“It’s been an incredible success story,” he said in the interview.

“We’ve grown Interac -- from an employee base standpoint – seven times larger than when I walked in the door and we have just the most innovative, tremendous people.”

O’Connell is shifting to an advisory role with Interac on Aug. 1 as Jeremy Wilmot takes over as its new president and CEO.

“I look forward to working with the team behind the company’s ubiquitous products and solutions, as well as with our partners and customers, to drive growth and deliver further value in the lives of Canadians,” Wilmot said in a news release last month.

During his tenure, O’Connell saw Interac adopt chip payments and contactless payments.

“When I came in, the iPhone hadn’t even been introduced and here we are tapping our phones without even thinking about it,” he said.

O’Connell said Canada has been fairly quick to adapt to new payment technologies and has the biggest per capita debit usage in the world.

“When you go the States, you still have people pulling out a chequebook at a grocery store and we eradicated that many, many years ago,” he said.