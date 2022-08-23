(Bloomberg) --

Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict Israel’s longest cycle of interest-rate hikes since 2008 will extend at least through the rest of the year after the central bank’s biggest increase in two decades.

Israel’s third-largest bank is dissenting from the consensus, however, and thinks monetary tightening may already be over after the next rate decision.

“We see the significant potential that the slowdown in inflation anticipated next month could affect short-term interest expectations,” Yonie Fanning, market economist for Mizrahi-Tefahot, said in a note to clients on Tuesday. “Another hike on Oct. 3, should it come to pass, would be the fifth in a row and may prove to be the last.”

The view isn’t just at odds with the expectations of most economists. After Monday’s decision to raise the benchmark to 2% from 1.25%, markets now see increasingly more scope for higher borrowing costs ahead. One-year interest rate swaps are pricing in an increase to around 3% a year from now.

Inflation has been above the government’s 1% to 3% target since January, accelerating last month to an annual 5.2%. The central bank’s own research team has said the base rate will reach 2.75% in the second quarter of 2023.

Citigroup now expects a 75 basis-point increase at the next meeting and possibly another move of the same magnitude in November. Goldman raised its year-end policy rate forecast to 2.75% and predicts the Bank of Israel will hike in the two remaining meetings this year.

