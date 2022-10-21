(Bloomberg) -- Futura Inteligencia, a pollster that has been an outlier in Brazil’s presidential election, is forecasting that incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will win the Oct. 30 runoff vote.

The right-wing incumbent is seen gaining 46.9% of the votes, up from 46.5% a week ago, and surpassing leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who now has 45.9%. The movements fell within the poll’s margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

When removing blank and null ballots, Bolsonaro takes 50.5% of the vote, compared to Lula’s 49.5%, the poll shows.

Futura was among the polling firms that got closest to capturing Bolsonaro’s actual support in the first-round vote on Oct. 2, but it undershot the Lula vote by over 4 percentage points. Other major pollsters showed Lula’s lead shrinking this week, as Bolsonaro launches a flurry of economic measures in the final stretch of the race and attack ads from both sides swirl.

The Brazilian real added to gains after the Futura poll was released and traded 0.8% stronger at 5.1758 per dollar in the afternoon.

The poll, commissioned by bank Modalmais, interviewed 2,000 people by telephone between Oct. 17 and 19.

With assistance from Isadora Calumby and Davison Santana.

