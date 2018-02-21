Output of faulty Airbus engine to double, suggesting likely fix

Airbus SE supplier MTU Aero Engines AG forecast a doubling of turbine production for the A320neo jet, signaling confidence that the latest issues to dog the Pratt & Whitney-designed powerplant can be resolved.

The consortium of Pratt, MTU and Japanese Aero Engines Corp. that builds the geared turbofan engine delivered 374 units in 2017 and expects the total to “about” double this year, Munich-based MTU said Wednesday.

The GTF, already afflicted by a succession of glitches, is suffering from a new problem concerning a compressor seal, prompting A320neos with two affected engines to be grounded and stoking concern about the design’s long-term future. MTU’s figures suggest the problem may be more easily addressed than feared, and that 2018 production may come close to the 800 units targeted.

MTU reiterated a forecast for “moderate” profit growth this year as revenue from civil jet engines gains an estimated 30 percent. The outlook is conditional on the GTF bug being quickly fixed, with no impact on the delivery schedule.

The company sees a long-term market for 15,000 of the turbines, which have also been chosen to power the Bombardier Inc. CSeries, Mitsubishi Regional Jet and Embraer SA’s new-generation models.

MTU fell 4 per cent to 135.90 euros at 10:03 a.m. in Frankfurt after the company reported a decline in its order book with fiscal 2017 results.