(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden laid the blame for the death of activist Alexey Navalny, a leading opposition voice against Vladimir Putin, on the Russian president and said the moment called for US resolve to back its allies, including Ukraine.

“Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” Biden said Friday at the White House.

Asked if Navalny had been assassinated, Biden said “we don’t know exactly what happened,” but added there was no doubt it “was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”

Biden said the death highlighted “the stakes of the moment,” with support for US assistance for Ukraine to repel Russia’s invasion deadlocked in Congress and with his likely general election rival, former President Donald Trump, threatening NATO allies who fail to meet their defense-spending commitments.

He urged lawmakers to move quickly on a package providing over $60 billion for Ukraine as well as additional funds for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

“We have to help now. We have to realize what we’re dealing with with Putin,” Biden said, adding “All of us should reject the dangerous statements made by the previous president that invited Russia to invade our NATO allies if they weren’t paying up.”

Navalny, 47, drew the ire of Putin after publishing a series of investigations into corruption at state companies and videos exposing the lavish lives of senior Russian officials.

He was nearly killed in 2020 after a nerve-agent attack that he blamed on Putin’s security services, and was jailed in 2021 after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering. Navalny fell sick at the maximum-security camp where he was imprisoned on extremism charges and medical staff were unable to revive him, the Russian prison service said Friday.

Biden praised Navalny saying he was “so many things that Putin is not.”

“He was brave, he was principled, he was dedicated to building a Russia where the rule of law existed,” Biden said.

Leaders across the world — including Biden — had protested Navalny’s imprisonment, and his death is likely to deepen the isolation between the Kremlin and other nations. Russia has been heavily sanctioned since it’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

In 2021, Biden said he had warned Putin of significant consequences if Navalny were to die in prison when the pair met at a summit in Geneva.

“I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia,” Biden said at the time, adding that he believed Navalny’s death would substantially erode Russia’s ability to influence other nations.

