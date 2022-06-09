(Bloomberg) -- The owners of iEnergizer Ltd. are considering a sale of the digital content and business process outsourcing company, according to people familiar with the matter.

They are working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential bidders in the London-listed firm, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The sale process will launch as soon as in the coming weeks, one of the people said.

Shares of the Guernsey-based firm jumped as much as 9% following the Bloomberg News report, their largest increase since February. They have risen 26.5% on the Alternative Investment Market this year, giving it a value of about £780 million ($977 million). Anil Aggarwal, iEnergizer’s founder and chief executive officer, is the controlling shareholder, according to its 2020-2021 annual report.

Deliberations are ongoing, details such as the size and timing could change and the owners may decide not to proceed with a sale, the people said. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

iEnergizer offers customer management and custom content development services, according to its website. Founded in 2000 in India, the company employs more than 22,000 people across nine delivery centers worldwide. Its customers are based primarily in the US and India, the annual report shows.

The company acquired content production and digital media firm Aptara Inc. in 2012 for $150 million.

Outsourcing firms have benefited from the digitization that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a wave of deals. Mindtree Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd., two software firms controlled by Larsen & Toubro Ltd., agreed to merge last month at a combined $18 billion market value.

