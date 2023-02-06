Over 1,000 Dead in Twin Earthquakes That Shook Southeast Turkey

(Bloomberg) --

Turkish authorities said over a thousand people were killed in two massive earthquakes that hit the country’s southeastern region on Monday.

The disaster management authority said 1,014 people were killed in the two quakes that struck the cities of Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.

Twin Earthquakes Hit Turkey, Killing Hundreds and Halting Oil

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.