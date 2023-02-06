Feb 6, 2023
Over 1,000 Dead in Twin Earthquakes That Shook Southeast Turkey
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Turkish authorities said over a thousand people were killed in two massive earthquakes that hit the country’s southeastern region on Monday.
The disaster management authority said 1,014 people were killed in the two quakes that struck the cities of Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras.
Twin Earthquakes Hit Turkey, Killing Hundreds and Halting Oil
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:55
Opportunities in semiconductors stocks: Three hot picks from Harsh Kumar
-
Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
-
3:57
How should you talk to ChatGPT? A user’s guide
-
5:52
Contributing to an RRSP is sometimes a bad idea
-
7:54
Opportunities in luxury retail: Three hot picks from John San Marco
-
5:52
Majority of Canadians determined to own a home despite affordability challenges: Survey