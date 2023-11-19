(Bloomberg) -- Windstorms that lashed several regions of Siberia led to massive power outages on Sunday, leaving over 172,000 Russians without power supply.

Winds as high as 67 miles (108 km) per hour led to outages at power grid facilities in the Kemerovo, Novosibirsk, Altai and Krasnoyarsk regions as well as Khakasia, Russia’s energy ministry said.

“The situation is under the special control of the energy ministry,” with power companies carrying out recovery work as conditions allow, according to the statement.

Storms have also caused the shutdown of some highways as well as train delays, according to media reports. Three people died and eight were injured, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

Outages were also seen in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, from high winds, leaving about 50,000 people without power, according to the ministry.

