(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. has more than 30 of its projects listed by Chinese local governments as suitable for financing support, Reuters reported.

Country Garden’s projects were put on the “white lists” of the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Sichuan, Shandong and the municipality Chongqing, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a company statement. The projects could receive financing support, which would ease the pressure on its liquidity and ensure the completion of homes, the developer said.

The cash-strapped developer is among at least four builders that have disclosed projects receiving local government support for financing.

On Sunday, Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said 16 of its projects entered such white lists and Jinke Properties Group Co. announced more than 20 projects were identified as eligible for funding, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported. China Aoyuan Group Ltd. last week said at least four of its projects made the lists, according to Caixin. Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. also has about 20 whitelisted projects, Cailian reported.

China last month said housing projects listed as eligible for funding would be able to obtain financing immediately in an attempt to boost bank lending for real estate to slow the sector’s slump. Authorities earlier said it aimed to support the financing needs of real estate projects and promote the stable and healthy development of the property market.

Country Garden said it hopes to enter the lists of Guangdong and Hunan provinces, among others, according to the Reuters report. Separately, the housing authority in Guangdong said on Friday that it will accelerate the establishment of financing mechanism for real estate and continue to resolve debt risks of individual developers.

(Updates with Sino-Ocean’s projects and Guangdong authority’s remarks)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.