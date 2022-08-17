(Bloomberg) -- Over-65s watch almost seven times more broadcast television in the UK than 16-24 year olds, who overwhelmingly prefer streaming services and scrolling through TikTok.

Ofcom’s annual Media Nations report, published Wednesday, highlights a widening generational gap in viewing habits as traditional broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV face increasing competition from streaming services.

People aged 65 and over spend almost six hours, a third of their waking day, watching broadcast television, while those aged 16-24 spend 53 minutes -- a fall of two thirds in a decade and slightly less time per day than they spend on TikTok.

Younger viewers are more likely to turn to streaming, on-demand and social media platforms such as YouTube. When looking for something to watch, nine in 10 Brits aged 18-24 will bypass TV channels, whereas 56% of 55-64 year olds still turn to TV first.

On-demand services run by traditional broadcasters like BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub have grown, partially offsetting an overall decline in broadcast TV viewing. However, a fifth of homes (5.2 million) subscribe to all three of the most popular streaming services: Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+.

Despite the popularity of streaming services, Ofcom’s director of market intelligence Ian Macrae said broadcast television “is still the place to go for big events that bring the nation together.” Sports matches such as the Euro 2020 and 2022 finals, and The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, attracted an average audience of 18.4 million, 11.2 million and 13.2 million respectively.

The Covid-19 pandemic drove strong revenue growth for streaming platforms, as millions of people were forced to stay home, the report shows. The number of subscribers rose by 27% over 2021, almost matching the 28% growth over 2020.

However, streaming platforms face challenges: the pool of consumers to attract is shrinking, and the cost of living crisis is making it harder to attract new subscribers and to retain existing ones. A quarter of people who canceled their subscription to a streaming service in 2021 cited cost as their motivation. Still, over 70% of customers who’d canceled in 2022 said they thought they would sign up again in the future.

About 19.2 million households were subscribed to at least one streaming service in the second quarter of 2022, down by 350,000 from the previous three months. Subscribers to Amazon Prime in the UK fell by 590,000 in the second quarter of 2022, a decline of 5%. Some Amazon Prime customers may have subscribed to access free parcel deliveries, rather than the streaming service.

Geoff de Burca, chief strategy officer at the media communications company MediaCom, said that the decline in subscriptions to streaming services in the second quarter is not a permanent change. “Marketers need to ensure that their media strategy is agile enough to adapt to these changes,” he said.

