(Bloomberg) -- More than 90% of the U.K. workforce lack all the skills they need to do their job well in 2030, underscoring the challenge as the country seeks to reshape its economy following Covid-19 and Brexit.

About 30 million workers need to upskill or retrain, according to analysis published Monday by McKinsey. Nine out of 10 employers already say they are struggling to recruit people with the skills they need.

The argument for businesses to step in is compelling, the report said. In about three-quarters of cases, the employer would benefit and effective reskilling can boost productivity by as much as 12%, it found.

Skills are climbing up the U.K. agenda as workers seek to remain relevant amid rising unemployment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and companies adapt to new demands.

Many Britons have not undertaken training in years, with a government survey showing just 62% of employees received any form of workplace instruction -- even health and safety or new hire inductions -- in 2017. Almost half of people in the lowest socioeconomic group have had none since they left school.

