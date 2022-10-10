(Bloomberg) -- More than half of professional forecasters say that the greatest downside risk to the US economy through next year is too tight monetary policy, a National Association for Business Economics survey showed Monday.

Respondents were split about whether the economy will tip into recession by the end of next year. About one in eight respondents said the probability of a recession occurring this year were over 50%, but 41% said the odds were greater than 50-50 in 2023.

That said, most respondents said economic risks are skewed to the downside. The survey of 45 professional forecasters was conducted Sept. 13-23.

The panelists also downgraded their projections for gross domestic product in 2022 and 2023. Real GDP is now seen growing just 0.1% in the fourth quarter from a year ago. The survey, however, was conducted prior to the government’s annual GDP revisions.

Respondents continued to ratchet up their inflation expectations for both this year and next, but they were split on whether a significant rise in unemployment would be needed to normalize underlying inflation.

A third of respondents said a substantial rise in unemployment resulting from Fed tightening would be required, while about the same share said a reduction in labor demand through fewer job openings would be enough.

